The Alviso Adobe Community Park in Pleasanton will host free hands-on activities for children and adults from noon to 3 p.m. on four Saturdays between now and Christmas.
The municipal park at 3465 Old Foothill Road is an interpretive center that covers the history of the Amador Valley, beginning with early Native American communities, through the period of large Spanish ranches, to the early mid-20th century when the park site was a popular dairy.
The drop-in programs will be held Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Activities will be held outside, weather permitting. If the activities are moved inside, face masks will be required.