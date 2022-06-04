Foothill High School junior Christopher Lee was recently recognized by Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown for his work in organizing an ongoing shoe drive.
Begun in 2020, the shoe drive was a way to marry his community service interests and his passion for tennis.
“In my freshman year, I was required to do volunteer work and had trouble finding opportunities between tennis practice and homework,” said 17-year-old Christopher. “I discovered that I could volunteer from home by collecting and shipping shoes, especially since I went through so many per year.”
Christopher said he goes through multiple pairs of shoes each year as a tennis player. What he discarded was still very usable by someone not playing tennis, so he looked for ways to keep his shoes out of landfills. He began donating them to Soles4Souls and hoped to spread his message of community service.
“I wanted to share and continue this activity so that other students can help the environment, community and society,” said Christopher. “I expanded the shoe drive by partnering with the nonprofit Go Green Initiative to get students community service hours and a financial prize.”
Over the three years he has run the shoe drive, Christopher has collected 2,239 pairs of shoes. He set collection bins up at the Ruby Hill Tennis Club and at Rick’s World of Tennis, a tennis shop in Fremont. Through the bins and a social media campaign, Christopher spread the word about the work he was doing. He obtained a corporate sponsorship from Workday, securing $27,000 in grants to Soles4Souls, East Palo Alto Tennis and Tutoring (EPATT), Go Green Initiative, the Livermore Homeless Refuge, Foothill High School and Razom for Ukraine. He also began collecting used tennis balls and old rackets to donate.
Since most tennis players only use tennis balls one to two times, they can quickly create large amounts of waste. Christopher began collecting the used balls and sending them to RecycleBalls, which utilizes them to create tennis court and playground materials and equestrian tracks. He also collected old tennis rackets and sent them to EPATT for underprivileged students to learn to play tennis.
Jill Buck is the founder and CEO of Pleasanton-based Go Green Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental health, safety and sustainability in schools. She has worked with Christopher during his high school career and said his initiative is impressive.
“One of the things I know about him is he’s always looking for more, what more he can do to be helpful, so I really appreciate the gumption and initiative he has shown throughout the last three years of this shoe drive,” said Buck. “He read about the impact of sending shoes to a landfill and the possibility of creating another life for those shoes and that’s the kind of leader we need and I’m really proud of him.”
Rick Patton, owner of Rick’s World of Tennis, expressed similar sentiments about Christopher’s drive. He is helping Christopher gather old rackets and tennis balls and noted tennis ball repurposing has come a long way.
“With tennis balls, people use them once or twice, and then they go into a landfill,” Patton said. “Now they are developing tennis courts using ground up tennis balls or reproducing tennis balls, and it’s a whole lot better than dumping them into a land fill and polluting the earth. And people don’t know what to do with old tennis rackets … so people recycle their rackets here and I fix them up a little bit … it’s for a good cause.”
Christopher continues to work on his positive impact on the environment and community, hoping to inspire his fellow students to do the same.
“I think I achieved my goals, but I think more can be done,” he said. “My original intention in creating the shoe and tennis ball drive was to inspire kids of all ages with community service and volunteerism. That was my hope creating this kind of drive and my hope was to get more people involved to have a greater impact, so it is my hope that I inspired students and kids to create their own community service drives to have their own community impact.”
Rick’s World of Tennis is located at 40067 Mission Blvd., Fremont. For more information, call 510-656-3821. Donations to Soles4Souls can be made at soles4souls.org.