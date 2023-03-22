PLEASANTON — While the need to develop community leaders served as common ground for councilmembers on March 7, just who would provide the development programs, and in what time frame, split opinions.
The council voted 4-1, with Vice Mayor Jack Balch opposed, to discontinue support to Leadership Pleasanton – a Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce-run program – and to start up a new city-run leadership program that will cover topics complementary to the chamber’s.
The new city-run program will cover government-focused topics, such as city commissions, committees, and how to run for office.
Balch, although supportive of both programs, voted against the motion because he felt the timeline for the city’s program, currently set to launch by spring 2024, was too accelerated.
The council’s decision went against staff’s recommendation to provide Leadership Pleasanton — “designed to share information, build relationships, and develop community leaders,” according to the staff report — a $10,000 annual sponsorship for the program over the next two years.
Although the city has sponsored the Chamber of Commerce-run program in the past, it has not provided funds since the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal year 2020-21.
Despite its benefits, the Chamber program costs the city about $24,000 per year in staff time, as some city staff use working hours to share city operations with participants, said Assistant City Manager Pamela Ott. It also charges participants $950 and holds sessions during daytime work hours, barring some residents from joining.
Once started, the city program will be free to residents.
Councilmember Julie Testa recalled a previous decision to put Leadership Pleasanton on pause.
“I think what was said a year and a half to two years ago was that the city should not be putting so much resource into something that costs our residents a thousand dollars,” said Testa.
Still, residents with program experience praised their outcomes.
“(The program) was invaluable to my success as a business person and to my community service,” said Randy Brown, a Leadership Pleasanton graduate. “Pleasanton is uniquely powerful because of how it connects residents that may not have otherwise met and created relationships, which may not have been created.”
Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer James Cooper, who had hoped to receive sponsorship funds, spoke during public comment on the item before the vote, “Far more valuable (than the funds) is the staff time, and the staff input, and the staff collaboration. It’s the content that makes the program, and it’s the program that makes the people happy.”
Mayor Karla Brown looked forward to the lower-barrier city program.
Brown noted that this is a wonderful opportunity to relook at the leadership plan to educate residents, many of whom are unclear of the level of commitment involved with a committee or commission.