PLEASANTON — While the need to develop community leaders served as common ground for councilmembers on March 7, just who would provide the development programs, and in what time frame, split opinions.

The council voted 4-1, with Vice Mayor Jack Balch opposed, to discontinue support to Leadership Pleasanton – a Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce-run program – and to start up a new city-run leadership program that will cover topics complementary to the chamber’s.