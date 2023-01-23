CityServe of the Tri-Valley is collecting coats and blankets to distribute to needy adults and children.
The Pleasanton-based nonprofit, which helps coordinate resources and volunteers for other community organizations, is asking that new or clean, used coats be dropped off at the management office at the San Francisco Premium Outlets Mall, 2774 Livermore Outlets Drive, in Livermore, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Coats can also be dropped off anytime at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Pleasanton or the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Livermore.