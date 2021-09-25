Pleasanton’s Guy Houston was the only international entrant in this year’s Cateran Yomp, a 24-hour charity endurance hike through the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland.
Houston, 60, told The Daily Record in Scotland he had been planning to participate in the yomp, a British word for a vigorous hike over rough terrain, since reading about the challenge three years ago.
“I do a lot of hiking in California and set my heart on the Cateran Yomp after seeing it online,” Houston told the newspaper. “I’d been planning this trip for three years but couldn’t do it two years ago, then COVID struck, and then the June Yomp was (pushed) back to September. It was fantastic to finally get here and complete the trail.”
The annual yomp benefits ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the national charity of the British army, which provides support and financial assistance to soldiers, veterans, and their families across the United Kingdom.
Houston completed the full 54-mile ‘gold’ route, raising about $2,800 for the charity. More than 500 soldiers and civilians joined in the yomp earlier this month, raising about $554,000.
While he was in Scotland visiting his ancestral roots, Houston also delivered a letter of greeting from Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown to the community council in nearby Blairgowrie, a sister city to Pleasanton.
“I was made to feel so welcome, and I’m hoping my visit will reinvigorate the relationship between the two communities,” said Houston.