Justin William Shao, a member of Troop 948, has earned his Eagle badge, the highest rank for Scouts BSA members.
Shao, a junior at Amador Valley High School, is the son of Bill Shao and Sherry Zhou of Pleasanton.
Justin William Shao, a member of Troop 948, has earned his Eagle badge, the highest rank for Scouts BSA members.
Shao, a junior at Amador Valley High School, is the son of Bill Shao and Sherry Zhou of Pleasanton.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community project.
For his Eagle project, Shao designed and led other Scouts in building drum stand bins for Amador Valley’s band room. He also plays piano, is active in track and field, and received a Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2021.
Troop 948 is sponsored by GraceWay Church of Pleasanton.
