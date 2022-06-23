Join the Museum on Main on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the museum’s front lawn for Celebrate Community Family Day. This year the museum’s Celebrate Community Partner is Pleasanton Military Families.
“We feel very fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing organizations working to enrich the lives of Pleasanton and Tri-Valley residents,” said Sarah Schaefer, director of education for the Museum on Main. “It is an honor to be able to partner with and help spotlight one of these great organizations each year through our Celebrate Community Family Day.”
Past Celebrate Community partners have been the Cheza Nami, Tulancingo Sister City Association, Alviso Adobe Community Park, and the Korean Parent Association.
On July 2, the museum’s front lawn will be packed with a variety of activities to help participants get into a patriotic Fourth of July spirit and highlight the important work of Pleasanton Military Families. These will include making holiday cards for the next round of care packages that will go out in November, sponsoring a care box, making paper American flags, beading Fourth of July necklaces, crafting firework pompoms, and much more.
This event is part of the Museum on Main’s 2022 Family Days, which are free weekend events on the first Saturdays from June to September. Family Days are open to the public and are an avenue for children, parents, and grandparents to enjoy hands-on learning opportunities. Activities at Family Days are free of charge and no reservations are required. You won’t want to miss this unique opportunity, in the heart of downtown Pleasanton.
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in historic downtown Pleasanton. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit the Museum’s web site at museumonmain.org or phone 925-462-2766.