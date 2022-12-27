Sebastian Civetta, a member of Troop 911, has achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank awarded by Scouts BSA.
Civetta, a senior at Amador Valley High School, is the son of Sergio Civetta and Adriana Araujo of Pleasanton.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community project. For his Eagle project, Civetta built a travel case for the Firehouse Art Center to store and transport items for shows and performances. He also built a prop wagon for theatrical productions.
Civetta has been active in Tri-Valley performing arts, including the Amador and Foothill High School Spring Musical, Creatures of Impulse teen improv group, and the High School Music Collaborative at the Firehouse Arts Center. He was also president of the Amador High School Drama Club.
Troop 911 is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Pleasanton.
