Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle is sponsoring an online “poetry slam” for residents of District 2, from 11 to 24-years-old, to express their feelings about shelter-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A poetry slam is a competition with elimination rounds that puts the focus on writing and performance. A release from the supervisor’s office says district residents are encouraged to share their stories and “use their voices to scream, pray, shout, question, and ultimately close the distance of shelter-in-place with poetry.”
District 2 includes Sunol in the Tri-Valley area.
“Slam in the Shutdown” competition starts Aug. 15 and will be hosted on the Zoom internet conferencing platform and live-streamed on www.SlammingDown.com.
For more information, go to www.SlammingDown.com or email Maria Long at maria.long@acgov.org. Prizes will be awarded to all participants.