The Livermore Police Department has established a GoFundMe page to raise money for its annual Shop with a Cop program.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, police department employees will take 40 Livermore students from needy families shopping at Walmart to buy Christmas presents for themselves and their families. Students are identified for the program by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. Once the shopping is over, police officers will treat the students to breakfast and help them wrap their presents at police headquarters.