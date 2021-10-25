Pongo is one playful pup! Estimated to be between 1 and 4 years old, he is a persistent snuggler, whose personality is perky. He is popular with other pet pals and is a promising permanent addition to your pad! Learn more about Pongo at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
- Photos by Aly Brown
From left, Dublin Chamber CEO Inge Houston, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Visit Tri-Valley CEO Tracy Farhad enjoy Dublin Arts Collective's Scary Art Show reception on Oct. 14 held at The Frame Company in Dublin.
- Pongo - Pet of the Week
- Granada Student Raises $620 for Humane Society
