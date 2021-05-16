The Quest Science Center has opened registration for its “Volts & Bolts” summer camps for middle school students to be held at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.
Separate half-day Volts and Bolts camps will be offered mornings and afternoons from June 21-25, and mornings and afternoons from June 28 – July 2, for a total of eight sessions.
The Volts sessions will provide campers an opportunity to create their own projects powered by electricity and magnetism, such as LEDs, motors, speakers, electronic games, and wind turbine generators. Local scientists will explain how electricity is used at home and in the community.
The Bolts sessions will allow campers to design and build simple machines, bridges, cars, and rockets using everyday materials. Engineers from the community will act as guides.
“We have developed exciting, hands-on projects that inspire curiosity and build upon the classroom science curriculum,” said Quest Chief Learning Officer Caleb Cheung. “Since children spent most of last year learning from home, we recognize parents are looking for summer enrichment opportunities that offer opportunities to learn, have fun, and spend time with other students.”
The sessions are open to students from 11 to 14, in sixth to eighth grade.
The cost is $300 per session, or $550 for students attending both camps. The deadline to register is May 28.
For more information, or to register, go to www.quest-science.org/science-camp.