Running Runner Run Race Cross Country Malik Skydsgaard Unsplash.jpg

The Livermore-Granada Boosters will host the 14th annual ‘Race to the Flagpole’ on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

The event offers several distances that include a 5K run and walk, 10K run, and one-mile fun run. All events start at Independence Park and go through Livermore’s scenic Sycamore Grove Park. These events are open to all ages and abilities. They encourage awareness and appreciation for fitness, as well as community pride. This year the opening ceremonies will include the VFW Color Guard.