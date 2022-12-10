The Livermore-Granada Boosters will host the 14th annual ‘Race to the Flagpole’ on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
The event offers several distances that include a 5K run and walk, 10K run, and one-mile fun run. All events start at Independence Park and go through Livermore’s scenic Sycamore Grove Park. These events are open to all ages and abilities. They encourage awareness and appreciation for fitness, as well as community pride. This year the opening ceremonies will include the VFW Color Guard.
All race proceeds support the Livermore-Granada Boosters scholarship program. For more than 70 years, the Boosters have honored varsity scholar athletes from both high schools at their annual May awards banquet. Substantial scholarships are awarded to young men and young women who exemplify athletic excellence and high academic achievement. The Boosters believe students who excel in academics, athletics, and community service become exemplary civic leaders. Since 1958, the Boosters have awarded over $290,000 in scholarships.
Race-day registration begins at 6:45 a.m. at Independence Park, 2798 Holmes St., in Livermore. The 10K will start at 8:45 a.m. and 5K at 9 a.m. The one-mile fun run begins at 10:15 a.m.
Preregistration entry fees for the 5K are $35, the 10K $40 per runner until Dec. 24. Student rate for 5K and 10K are $20. All races are $5 more after Dec. 24. On race day, all registration entry fees will be an additional $5. Group and family discounts are available for four or more runners. The one-mile fun-run entry fee is $12 and $15 beginning Dec. 25.
Every race participant receives a commemorative T-shirt, medal, and post-race refreshments. The awards ceremony honors the top finishers in each race, school participation, and a tribute to veterans. All schools in Livermore may compete for the top participation award.