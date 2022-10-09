Reading Book Blaz Photo Unsplash.jpg

“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” will be the featured book next year for the annual Livermore Reads Together program sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library.

The best-selling book by Kate Moore tells the story of the factory workers who contracted radiation poisoning from using paint made with powdered radium to create luminous watch dials in the early 20th century. As radium dust began to cover their bodies, many of the women fell sick with mysterious symptoms, including wounds that failed to heal and bones that began to deteriorate.