“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” will be the featured book next year for the annual Livermore Reads Together program sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library.
The best-selling book by Kate Moore tells the story of the factory workers who contracted radiation poisoning from using paint made with powdered radium to create luminous watch dials in the early 20th century. As radium dust began to cover their bodies, many of the women fell sick with mysterious symptoms, including wounds that failed to heal and bones that began to deteriorate.
Some of the women even began to glow, especially as they touched their paint brushes to their lips to form a fine point or paint their fingernails. The medical, legal, and political struggles that followed became one of the most contentious scandals in the 1920s and ‘30s, leading to research into the effects of radiation and greater workplace safety regulations.
“Radium Girls” was one of four books by women selected by library staff and received the most votes from the community for the 2023 Livermore Reads Together program, according to a library announcement. The library will host a series of events during March to honor Women’s History Month and the themes in “Radium Girls.”
All Livermore Reads Together events are free and open to the public. “Radium Girls” can be checked out at the Livermore Public Library.
Moore is also the author of “The Woman They Could Not Silence,” published in 2021, about a rebellious wife and mother in the 1860s whose husband has her committed to an insane asylum.