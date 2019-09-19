After 10 years, REACH (Resources Education Activities Community and Housing for Special Adults in the Tri-Valley) has acquired two Livermore properties that will provide independent living for six adults with developmental disabilities. The new homes will bring the total number of individuals REACH serves to 32.
REACH has released a “Save the Date” notice for the public to attend an open house and dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., with Livermore Mayor John Marchand speaking around 5 p.m. Further details, including location, will be posted online soon.
To learn more, visit www.trivalleyreach.org.