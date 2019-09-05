After 10 years, REACH has successfully acquired two new properties in Livermore that will provide independent living for six more adults with developmental disabilities. REACH and the City of Livermore Housing have worked together for almost two years to make this opportunity happen and are very pleased with the results.
All are invited to an Open House on October 2, from 4 to 6:00 pm. Livermore City Mayor Marchand will be briefly speaking at 5:00 pm. See www.trivalleyreach.org or call 925-980-6739 for more info.