Author and police sergeant Adam Plantinga will speak to local writers and interested members of the public about “The Police: Fiction versus Reality” on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. The talk is hosted by the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC).
Attendees will learn the key differences between fictional cops and real cops. Plantinga will also share tips he learned for persisting during what he describes as his first book’s “rocky road to publication.”
Plantinga’s first book, 400 Things Cops Know, was nominated for an Agatha Award and won the 2015 Silver Falchion award for best nonfiction crime reference. It was hailed as “truly excellent” by author Lee Child, and deemed “the new Bible for crime writers” by The Wall Street Journal.
Plantinga’s recently released second book is Police Craft.
Plantinga was a Milwaukee police officer from 2001 to 2008. He is currently a sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department assigned to street patrol. He lives in the Bay Area with his wife and daughters.
Doors open for the presentation at 1:30 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Rd., Pleasanton.
The session is open to people who make advance reservations and pay a fee at the door. Cost for CWC members is $14; for nonmembers, $18. Student members pay $6; student nonmembers, $10. Anyone interested in the program or CWC may attend with no obligation to join. Reservations can be made by sending a message via e-mail to reservations@trivalleywriters.org no later than Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about their craft at its monthly meetings. For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, contact Lani Longshore at president@trivalleywriters.org, or visit www.trivalleywriters.org.