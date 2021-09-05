The Real Estate Alliance of Livermore is sponsoring a fundraiser to help pay for student mental health programs identified by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
With a goal of $30,000, the Brighter Days Fundraiser will help pay for mental health “first aid” training for students and adults, emotional Calming Kits for seven middle and high schools, and a makeover for the Livermore High School Wellness Center.
The school district said it hopes to train 300 adults – parents, school staff, and community leaders – to recognize and respond to mental health challenges in students using a Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) program called Youth Mental Health First Aid.
The district also hopes to offer a teen version of the HHS program – teen Mental Health First Aid – to sophomores and juniors at Livermore High School, and sophomores at Granada, Vineyard, and Del Valle high schools, for a total of 500 students.
Calming Kits contain a variety of stress balls, journals, colored pencils, and Wikki Stix to help students control their emotions. Each school would receive 20.
Lastly, the district hopes to enhance the décor of the Wellness Center at Livermore High School, which offers free, confidential counseling and puts students and families in touch with community mental health resources.
The fundraiser will run through Sept. 23. Donations can be made to support the specific Fund a Need projects by going to https://bit.ly/brighterdays2021. The Real Estate Alliance is also holding a silent auction at https://bit.ly/brighterdaysauction.