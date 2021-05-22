Although the waterpark will remain closed, Dublin announced last week that recreational swimming will resume Saturday, May 29, at the outdoor and indoor pools at the city-run The Wave aquatics center.
The pools will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Capacity will be limited and swimmers must register in advance at www.DublinRecGuide.com. The cost is $6 per person.
The city has also relaunched its birthday party program at The Wave, with attendance based on social bubble guidelines and the state’s tiered blueprint for reopening.
The city said the Wave Waterpark, which includes the Splash Zone and the Waterslide Tower, could reopen in mid-June with reduced capacity, cashless advance ticket sales, social distancing. Waterpark hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.