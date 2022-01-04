As an incentive to encourage blood donations, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are giving away two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
The American Red Cross said last week that blood supplies nationwide are at decade-low levels. January is National Blood Donor Month.
Donors who contribute blood, platelets, or plasma in January will be entered in a Super Bowl giveaway, which includes airfare, two tickets to the game, entry to the official NFL tailgate party, three-night hotel accommodations from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, and a $500 gift card. The Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The Red Cross will also be giving away a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card to a blood donor in January.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.