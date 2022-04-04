The American Red Cross will accept blood donations at the Dublin Public Library, 200 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, April 8.
The Red Cross is also reminding Alameda County residents that the Pleasanton Blood Donation Center is open every day except Thursday. Blood can be donated at the Pleasanton center, 5880 W. Las Positas Blvd., from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors between now and April 18 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt.