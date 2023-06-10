The American Red Cross said last week that a shortfall in donations in May could stress the national blood supply.
The Red Cross said it received 26,000 fewer blood donations last month than needed to meet the demand for transfusions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The American Red Cross said last week that a shortfall in donations in May could stress the national blood supply.
The Red Cross said it received 26,000 fewer blood donations last month than needed to meet the demand for transfusions.
Wednesday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day.
The Bay Area Chapter of the Red Cross will be accepting blood donation at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
The Red Cross will also be collecting blood at the Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on June 16, June 17, June 18, June 23, June 24, June 25, and June 30, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on June 19, June 20, June 21, June 26, June 27, and June 28.
Those who donate blood during June will receive a $10 gift card and will be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
To schedule an appointment, use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767. Donors must have a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.