The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) will host a golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 26, at The Course at Wente Vineyards.
Shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m., with the tournament following all COVID-19 health requirements. The registration cost is $200 per person and $800 per foursome and includes a cart and box lunch. The sponsorship packages include $500 for a Premier Hole Sponsor, which offers businesses sign display at the hole; logo on tournament material and banner; two 8-foot tables and chairs at the tee box; and an easy up (provided upon request). A $250 Hole Contest Sponsor gets their business sign at the hole and logo on tournament material and banner. A $100 Hole Sponsor will get a business sign at the hole. Hole contests include closest to the pin (one man, one woman), longest drive (men), longest drive (women) and straightest drive.
The deadline to register has been extended to Friday, Oct. 16. For more information, call 925-447-1606 or email lccinfo@livermorechamber.org.