Hope Hospice has opened registration for its annual Hike for Hope, to be held on Saturday, May 14, at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore.
The Hike for Hope is a fundraiser for the Dublin-based nonprofit, which provides hospice care for patients with terminal illnesses, support for family caregivers, and grief support services for survivors.
Hope Hospice has mapped out two options for the hike, an ‘easy out-and-back,’ 2.6-mile lakefront route and a 4.4-mile route that incorporates a loop offering a moderate incline. Volunteer trail guides will be station along both routes. Participants will meet at the Fiesta Grande Picnic Area and begin their hikes between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
MCE Corporation, a municipal services company with offices in Dublin, is sponsoring a barbecue lunch after the hike. The cost is $35 for adults, $15 for teens from 13 to 17, and free for those 12 and under. Hope Hospice is also offering an $80 family package for two adults and two youths.
While Hope Hospice will accept registrations up to the day of the hike, the nonprofit said event T-shirts can be guaranteed only for those who sign up by April 15.
To register, visit thehikeforhope.com or call 925-829-8770 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.