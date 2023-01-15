PLS-Hike for Hope.jpeg

Previous events raised $180,000 for Hope Hospice patient care.

 Photo courtesy of Chuck Deckert

Hope Hospice has opened registration for the 2023 Hike for Hope at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore on Saturday, May 6.

The event is a fundraiser for the Dublin-based nonprofit, which provides hospice care for patients with dementia or terminal illnesses and grief counseling and other support services for their families. Hope Hospice helps care for more than 2,000 East Bay residents annually.