Hope Hospice has opened registration for the 2023 Hike for Hope at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore on Saturday, May 6.
The event is a fundraiser for the Dublin-based nonprofit, which provides hospice care for patients with dementia or terminal illnesses and grief counseling and other support services for their families. Hope Hospice helps care for more than 2,000 East Bay residents annually.
The hike will begin at 8:30 a.m., with participants leaving from the Fiesta Grande picnic area at Del Valle Regional Park, 7000 Del Val Road. Hikers will have two options, a 2.6-mile lakefront route or a 4.4-mile route that incorporate a moderate incline loop. Following the hike, MCE Corp., a Dublin-based general contractor and landscaping company, will provide a free barbeque lunch, with raffle winners, silent auction results, and top fundraiser awards announced at noon.
The cost is $35 for adults, $15 for ages 13 to 17, and free for those 12 and under. There is also a family package for two adults and two youths for $80. Although registration will remain open until the day of the hike, Hope Hospice said it can only guarantee event t-shirts for those who sign up by March 31. To register, visit thehikeforhope.com or call 925-829-8770.