Golf Robert Ruggiero Unsplash.jpg

Hope Hospice recently opened registration for the 2022 Hope 100 Golf Marathon — for both individuals who want to play and businesses/organizations looking to sponsor.

The event returns to Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Sept. 19. FH Dailey Chevrolet will again sponsor the Hole-in-One competition, which offers a prize of $75,000 to be used toward the winner’s choice of vehicle from the dealership in San Leandro.