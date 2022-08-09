Hope Hospice recently opened registration for the 2022 Hope 100 Golf Marathon — for both individuals who want to play and businesses/organizations looking to sponsor.
The event returns to Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Sept. 19. FH Dailey Chevrolet will again sponsor the Hole-in-One competition, which offers a prize of $75,000 to be used toward the winner’s choice of vehicle from the dealership in San Leandro.
The Hope 100 Golf Marathon is an exclusive charity fundraising event with only 36 available player spots. The structure of this event — having participants play 100 holes in one day — symbolizes the difficult challenges patients and their families face at the end of life.
“The 2021 event brought in $155,000, which broke a fundraising record,” said Marc Rovetti, Hope Hospice director of philanthropy and event chairperson. “Although the Hope 100 is designed to be a fun, entertaining experience for the participants, the reason we gather is to raise critical support for our programs. Our veteran players have always acknowledged that mission and have been very generous. We can’t express enough gratitude for their support.”
Proceeds help support Hope Hospice’s patient-care services and grief support center, as well as a range of free educational programs for the local public including grief support services, dementia-care education, and family caregiver resources.
The marathon was established in 2015 to honor the life of Piper Wagner, a beloved golf pro at Castlewood who died from lung cancer. In the spirit of Piper’s memory, the event also honors the life of the late Steve Thompson. Thompson was a Bay Area native, having attended Marin Catholic High School and the University of San Francisco. He was a founding member of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting with his father and brother. Thompson participated in the inaugural Hope 100 Golf Marathon.
The event has a quick pace of play. Most people complete 18 holes every two hours. Although score is not of primary importance, prizes are awarded related to scores.
You may register as an individual and attempt the 100 holes on your own; or, split the challenge among friends.
Your registration is a display of your heartfelt generosity to raise a minimum of $2,500 in support toward Hope’s mission of care and service to our community. Your green fees, cart rental, three meals, and course beverages are all covered by your registration fee.
Some players pay their own registration; others seek sponsorship from friends, family, or their employer to cover the cost.