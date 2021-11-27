The Reins in Motion Foundation is urging members of the Tri-Valley community to consider donations to the therapeutic riding program in Livermore for Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Giving Tuesday, created by a New York YMCA in 2012, has become a worldwide movement to encourage a day of generosity.
“The (foundation) is focusing its efforts on the gentle giants that provide hope, happiness and an increased quality of life to everyone who rides or loves them,” said Program Director Katy Kempton. “Our equine friends are hard-workers deserving of continuing great care such that they are always ready for our riders in the therapeutic riding lessons. What better way to say thanks to our four-legged friends than with a gift that goes straight back to them.”
Kempton, a certified therapeutic horsemanship instructor, said it costs about $100 a month to feed and care for each of the program’s seven horses.
“Ensuring our horses are happy and healthy is paramount to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our riders,” she said.
Volunteers with Reins in Motion currently provide weekly riding sessions for about 50 special needs and veteran program participants. The program also takes horses to Camp Arroyo during Taylor Family Foundation camps for special needs children. For more information, visit reinsinmotionca.com.