“How Does Your Faith and Congregation Address Environmental Concerns?” will be the topic of the Religion Chat on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 6:15 p.m., at St. Clare's Episcopal Church, 3350 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton. This event is free of charge and open to all.
Speakers will be Matt Gray from the Catholic Community of Pleasanton, and Reverend Ronald Culmer from St. Clare's Episcopal Church.
Religion Chat is an interfaith forum held on the second Wednesday of the month at one of Interfaith Interconnect's 19 participating congregations in Livermore and Pleasanton. Interfaith Interconnect’s mission is to enrich, educate, and inform ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley. To accomplish this mission, a variety of events are held each year.