All are invited to attend the virtual April Religion Chat, which will be held on April 14, from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
The discussion topic will be ‘How Does Your Community Provide for Those Who Come in Need Of Forgiveness?’ Scheduled speakers are Reverend Elli Kilpatrick, who will give the Unitarian Universalist perspective, and Bishop Roger Persson, who will speak about the position of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the subject of forgiveness.
Religion Chat is a free, monthly, interfaith forum held on the second Wednesday of the month by Interfaith Interconnect. The group's mission statement reads, "To enrich, educate, and inform ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley." In order to accomplish this mission, a variety of events are held each year.
April’s event will be a Zoom event, with the room opening at 4:45 p.m. For more information or the Zoom link, email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.