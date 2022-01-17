Livermore’s Alan and Mary Burnham have offered to match up to $25,000 in donations for Tri-Valley Haven through the end of the month for the group’s new food pantry.
Tri-Valley Haven provides services to children and adult victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness. The nonprofit recently announced it would be closing its longtime food pantry at the Mar Thoma Church and would be opening a larger food pantry at 150 N. L St., in Livermore. The pantry is expected to open in late February.
The new pantry will operate more like a grocery store, allowing individuals to select the food and other household items they want or need, including more fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy products, instead of being provided with a box of available items.