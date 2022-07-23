Patrons of the Livermore Public Library can choose the featured book for the 17th annual Livermore Reads Together program, which will focus on women’s history, by voting for one of four candidates at any branch library or online at tinyurl.com/sb9w379p.
The candidates are “The Sugar Camp Quilt: An Elm Creek Quilts Novel,” by Jennifer Chiaverini; “Luck of the Titanic,” by Stacey Lee; “Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” by Malinda Lo; and “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” by Kate Moore. Voting ends at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31.