Visit Tri-Valley is partnering with several East Bay cities -- including Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin – to encourage residents and visitors to forego shopping online or at big-box stores and spend at least $25 per week with local businesses.
The regional “To Tri-Valley with Love” promotion includes a “Promise Pass” that can be downloaded to mobile devices and includes discounts at nearly 100 stores.
In addition to the three Tri-Valley cities, the campaign includes Danville and San Ramon in Contra Costa County.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is easing, Visit Tri-Valley, a destination marketing organization, said many local businesses are still struggling to recover.
“The beauty of this campaign is that it connects people,” said Visit Tri-Valley President Tracy Farhad. “As a community, we are all intimately connected and equally responsible for maintaining this region’s vibrancy and quality of life, of which our local shops, restaurants and cultural institutions are an indelible part. It’s time to step away from our internet devices, get outside and reconnect with each other.”
The Promise Pass is free and available to download at www.ToTriValleyWithLove.com.