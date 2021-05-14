A group of senior citizens from Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton are exploring their theatrical side as they prepare to portray some well-known film and fashion icons, including Frank Sinatra, Charlie Chaplin, and Elizabeth Taylor, in a celebrity-inspired photo shoot at Stoneridge Creek.
“Creativity has always been an important aspect of life at Stoneridge Creek,” said Susan Filice, life enrichment director at the retirement community. “Residents are stepping out of the box and recreating these characters. This will be a fun distraction and activity for some of the residents to get involved in.”
The photo shoot this month comes after 99% of the community’s residents received COVID-19 vaccinations and is one of several activities planned to help them reconnect after months of isolation because of the pandemic.
“So many of these residents are so easy to mold into the character we picked for them,” she said. “We could see similarities in some folks that made them a great cast for a particular character.”
Cossette Sun, 83, for example is thrilled to portray Audrey Hepburn. “I’ve always loved Audrey’s movies and admired her for the charitable work she did,” Sun said. “I can’t wait for the opportunity to dress up like her, even if it’s for a short time.”
The photos will be displayed in a 2022 calendar that will be distributed to the community’s 565 housing units.