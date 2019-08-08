The Museum on Main has reopened to the public. The Museum was closed for 6 weeks in order to allow the Museum to renovate its permanent history gallery and to do some other building upgrades by the City of Pleasanton. The previous exhibit had not had a facelift in nearly 20 years. The overall goal of the new exhibit is to use better ways to tell the stories and history of the community while allowing greater access to the collection's three-dimensional objects, images and archives.
"With the development of new technologies there are more interactive ways to tell our history and to engage our visitors," said Executive Director Jim DeMersman. "This new exhibit will bring us into the 21st century and make us more of a destination in downtown Pleasanton. We were intentional about providing different levels of engagement for a variety of lifelong learning styles to help visitors understand the importance of our community history."
Furthermore, two years ago, the Museum's Board of Directors voted to join the History Relevance project. This project, initiated by the American Association for State and Local History- a national museum membership organization, lays out the basic precepts that underlie the missions of history museums. These are:
• History - both knowledge of the past and the practice of researching and making sense of what happened in the past - is crucially important to the well-being of individuals, communities, and the future of our nation.
• History enables people to discover their own place in the stories of their families, communities, and nation.
• History teaches critical 21st century skills and independent thinking. The practice of history teaches research, judgment of the accuracy and reliability of sources, validation of facts, and the awareness of multiple perspectives and biases.
• History lays the groundwork for strong, resilient communities.
• History, saved and preserved, is the foundation for future generations. History is crucial to preserving democracy for the future by explaining our shared past.
The Museum Board, staff, volunteers and community members have been working with S2 Exhibit Designs for the past 2 years on a design for this new exhibit. It is primarily being funded through the generosity of the Jean Jones Endowment along with private contributions from individuals, organizations and corporations.
In addition, the Museum will open it's newest temporary exhibit, Pleasanton at 125, Since the town's incorporation in 1894, Pleasanton's municipal government has tackled all sorts of challenges, from dusty streets and stray livestock to securing a steady water supply to balancing rapid development with a high quality of life. As the city has grown and new needs have arisen, its residents have expanded and reshaped their government to meet those challenges. We will look back on a century and a quarter of Pleasanton's experience of self-government. The exhibit will run through the end of the year with a short 2-week break while the Museum does its annual Ghost Walk Phobias exhibit.
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in historic downtown Pleasanton. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit the Museum's web site at www.museumonmain.org<http://www.museumonmain.org> or call (925) 462-2766.