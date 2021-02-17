Pleasanton Paratransit Services, the city’s transportation service for senior citizens, is now Pleasanton Rides.
Black Tie Transportation, the Pleasanton-based company that received a multi-year contract from the city in December to operate the program, launched the rebranded service on Feb. 1.
City Manager Nelson Fialho said the program would provide the same level of service under Black Tie’s management.
“The city is excited to continue serving our seniors through our senior transportation program now called Pleasanton Rides, Fialho said. “We are pleased to partner with Black Tie, a homegrown Pleasanton business, to provide the best quality of service to our residents."
To request a ride, or for eligibility requirements, go to www.blacktietrans.com/pleasanton-rides/pleasanton-rides-info/ or call (925) 398-1045.