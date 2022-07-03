The Rincon Branch of the Livermore Public Library will celebrate its 30th anniversary with free cupcakes, games, and crafts, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 9.
The celebration will also include a scavenger hunt, displays depicting Rincon’s history, the David Perez Band, and community organizations promoting local resources. The branch library is in May Nissen Park at 725 Rincon Ave.
To register for the book club, call 925-373-5505 or visit the information desk at any Livermore Public Library. Registration is not required.