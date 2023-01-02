Scavenger Hunt Suhash Villuri Unsplash.jpg

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the Rincon Branch Library in Livermore will host a History Scavenger Hunt throughout January.

Participants will learn about Rincon’s history, search for clues in library displays, and win a prize for completing the scavenger hunt. This activity is designed for children 6 and older, but everyone is welcome to participate.