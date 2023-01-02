As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the Rincon Branch Library in Livermore will host a History Scavenger Hunt throughout January.
Participants will learn about Rincon’s history, search for clues in library displays, and win a prize for completing the scavenger hunt. This activity is designed for children 6 and older, but everyone is welcome to participate.
The Rincon library, at 725 Rincon Ave. in the May Nissen Park, will also host a Birthday Storytime at 10:15 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13. Participants will sing, dance, learn about birthday traditions, and take home a few treats. The free program is designed for children 5 and younger, but everyone is welcome to participate.
The program will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. No registration is required.