Homework Study Studying Unsplash

The Livermore Public Library’s Rincon Branch will resume its free Homework Help program on Monday, Sept. 11.

Adult volunteer “homework coaches” will be available to help students of all ages with math and reading from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.