The Livermore Public Library’s Rincon Branch will resume its free Homework Help program on Monday, Sept. 11.
Adult volunteer “homework coaches” will be available to help students of all ages with math and reading from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Students are also able to study independently in the library’s homework help area, which is equipped with computers and printers for their use only. Students may print school assignments in color or black and white, free of charge.
The homework area is also stocked with pencils, pens, paper, highlighters, markers, calculators, rulers, glue, flash cards, and resource books.
The Rincon branch library is in May Nissen Park at 725 Rincon Ave. For more information, call 925-373-5540 or go to library.livermoreca.gov.