Rising Young Leaders, a local nonprofit organization, will be hosting a Kickoff Night on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Kickoff Night will introduce the community to the Rising Young Leaders organization, its mission and its vision, including announcing its upcoming 40-hour Rising Young Leaders Academy, which is planned for the summer of 2020. One of the primary goals of this Kickoff Night is to find volunteers and supporters for the organization.
Rising Young Leaders, formerly the Mony Nop Foundation, provides Tri-Valley middle and high school students with leadership development training, volunteer experiences, and financial scholarship support for the youths to attend enrichment camps and programs. The foundation strives to open doors of opportunity to influence positive change in young lives and grow the next generation of leaders in the community and beyond.
Mony Nop, president and founder of Rising Young Leaders, believes that everything rises and falls on leadership. He states that leadership is one of the key skill sets missing in today’s youth. By opening doors of opportunities and empowering youths through leadership training, the nonprofit can begin to change their lives and grow the leaders of tomorrow.
Community leaders, parents, youths, or anyone who has the passion to help or work with youths are highly encouraged to attend the Kickoff Night. Light appetizers and refreshments will be available at the meeting.
Visit www.risingyoungleaders.org, or RSVP at rising_leader_kickoff.eventbrite.com.