The Inner Wheel Club of Livermore will hold a road rally on Sunday, April 11, to raise money for the Inner Wheel USA Foundation’s program providing children who have lost or were born without an arm or hand with myoelectric prostheses.
Myoelectric prostheses use existing muscles in the residual limb to trigger electrical activity, processed by a microchip, to control an artificial arm or hand.
After receiving a list of clues, participants in the road rally will leave from the parking lot at 1024 E. Stanley Blvd., Livermore, at 2 p.m.
The clues will lead to 12 iconic Livermore signs, buildings, or statues. After noting a rally number at each location, the participants will return to the starting point. Organizers said driving the route and finding all 12 locations should take about 90 minutes, with the three vehicles with the best times receiving prizes.
Registration will open at 1 p.m. the day of the rally, or to pre-register, email ebell4830@sbcglobal.net. The cost is $25 per car.