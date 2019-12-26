Single Professionals of all ages are invited to start off 2020 with a bang at the Bay Area’s first singles party of the year, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 8pm at Faz “Speakeasy” in Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 5121 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton.
Attendees are encouraged to get into the spirit of the night’s theme by dressing up in Prohibition Era style. Gangsters, Flappers, and Great Gatsbys are most welcome, with prizes for the most innovative attire.
This is a fundraiser for The Seva Foundation, www.seva.org. Every $50 raised finances a cataract surgery for one blind person in one of the world’s poor countries.
The party is co-sponsored by Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization; and by many other singles organizations and meetups. Tickets are $20 at the door and includes dancing to your favorite hits. Anyone wishing a discount or more information may visit www.ThePartyHotline.com.