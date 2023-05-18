LOGO - Rotarian Foundation of Livermore RFL

The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore has awarded almost $200,000 this spring to 29 community organizations.

The foundation, which is supported by the Rotary Club of Livermore and the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley, said it was able to more than double the amount of its grants this year due to a bequest by the late Livermore veterinarian Martin Plone. Plone, who founded the Del Valle Pet Hospital, died last year at 81.