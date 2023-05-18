The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore has awarded almost $200,000 this spring to 29 community organizations.
The foundation, which is supported by the Rotary Club of Livermore and the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley, said it was able to more than double the amount of its grants this year due to a bequest by the late Livermore veterinarian Martin Plone. Plone, who founded the Del Valle Pet Hospital, died last year at 81.
Bassant Abdelrahman, who co-chairs the grant program, said the foundation received 43 requests this year, the most ever, totaling more than $320,000.
“We are proud to be recognized by our community as an organization that serves,” Abdelrahman said, “and we hope to be able to extend our support even further in future years.”
Individual grant amounts were not announced, but the foundation said it awarded $10,000 or more to Avance, Hope Hospice, Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District, Livermore Girls Softball Association, Livermore High School Instrumental Music Program, Livermore Valley Arts, Quest Science Center, Robot Garden, Spectrum Community Services, and Tri-Valley Haven.
Grants of less than $10,000 went to Altamont Creek Elementary School, Ambassadors of Compassion,
American Association of University Women, Tech Trek, Assistance League of Amador Valley, Culinary Angels, Down Syndrome Connection, Granada Safe & Sober Grad Night, Las Positas College Biotech Bootcamp, Las Positas College Veterans First Program, Livermore High School Baseball Program, Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge 2117, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Community Children’s Health Access Program, Monthly Miracles, Open Heart Kitchen, Reins in Motion, Shepherd’s Gate, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Tri-Valley REACH, and Vineyard Alternative School.
The foundation partners with the Livermore Valley Education Foundation for grants to LVJUSD schools.
“As Rotarians, we are honored to fulfill our mission of providing financial support to organizations whose services benefit the diverse residents of the Livermore Valley,” said foundation President Mary Anne Rozsa.