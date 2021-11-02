The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore invited nonprofit organizations to apply for grants that help create opportunities for young people, promote community service or improve the quality of life for the Livermore Valley.
This year, the foundation awarded $81,500 to 22 organizations and collaborated with the Livermore Valley Education Foundation to purchase Chromebook computers for students in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
Since 1999, the foundation has awarded over $1.3 million in grants to support the community.
Application forms are available at livermorerotarianfoundation.org, and will be accepted through Dec. 8. Grants will be awarded in April 2022.