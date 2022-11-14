The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore is now accepting applications for its 2023 community grant program.
Forms for submission are available at tinyurl.com/5632r7ts. Applications for awards up to $5,000 are due Jan. 3.
This year, the foundation awarded $94,951 to 22 community organizations. Since 1999, it has awarded more than $1.4 million in grants.
