Dressed in their best holiday clothes, children attending CAPE Preschool delighted in the magical activities at the holiday party held Sunday, Dec. 4, at Veterans Hall in Livermore.
Continuing an annual tradition, the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore partnered with other community organizations to give children and their families a memorable celebration.
More than 135 guests enjoyed lunch provided by the Del Valle High School Culinary Academy, and Rotarians and students from the Granada High School Interact Club provided face painting, crafts, and games for the children to enjoy. Roy the Magician dazzled the children, as well as the adults with his humor and magical sleight of hand tricks.
Each child received a gift bag containing clothing and books donated by Rotarians, as well as a stuffed animal donated by Good News Bears. Perhaps the highlight for the children was the arrival of Santa who greeted every child and gave them a candy cane off of the Christmas tree.
According to Regina Garcia, director of CAPE Preschool, the children’s excitement continued into the next week at school, as they talked about the fun they had at the party. George Wineinger and Roy Porfido, both members of the Rotarian Foundation Board, organized the event, with support from members of both the Livermore (“noon club”) and Livermore Valley (“morning club”) Rotary clubs.
Mary Anne Rozsa, president of the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore, commented, “Hosting this holiday party for the CAPE preschool program for the last several years helps us fulfill our mission of caring for local youth and their families and gives us the chance to interact with them. Our Foundation looks forward to continuing this tradition with the CAPE network.”
CAPE, the Community Association for Preschool Education, serves the Livermore area by providing preschool education and comprehensive services for families with low incomes. To learn more about CAPE, visit capeheadstart.org.
The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore is the nonprofit organization shared by the two Livermore Rotary Clubs that serves to improve the quality of life for members of the local community. For more information, visit visit rotarianfoundationlivermore.org.