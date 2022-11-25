Applications are now available for the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore’s annual Community Grant program.
Community organizations are encouraged to seek support for their ongoing efforts or their special projects that contribute to the health and wellbeing of our community. Applications for awards up to $5,000 are due Jan. 3. Grants will be awarded in April 2023.
Over the years, the foundation has supported projects that have the greatest impact per dollar spent. In 2022, the foundation awarded $94,951 to 22 community organizations. Since 1999, the foundation has awarded over $1.4 million in grants to support our community.
As a public charity, the foundation manages contributions, fundraisers, corporate sponsorship, bequests and professionally managed investments to support charitable organizations already in the community, as well developing exciting new programs. The foundation has grown into a more than $4 million sustainable enterprise that promotes the common good and nurtures the community.