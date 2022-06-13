Volunteers from Pleasanton North Rotary last month joined residents and staff from the nonprofit Goodness Village to build a 500-square-foot deck for the 28-unit affordable housing project at CrossWinds Church in Livermore.
Planned by Rotarian Larry Carrillo, the deck was constructed with lumber and building materials donated by Rotary Club members and Lowe’s Home Improvement in Dublin. Daniel Curtis, owner of Triangle Construction in Pleasanton, provided power tools and construction advice.
The deck will be used as a temporary gathering place for those who rent homes at the tiny house development, while Goodness Village continues fund raising for a future community center, according to Executive Director Kim Curtis.