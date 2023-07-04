LIV-ROTARY AXIS.jpeg

The Rotary Club of Livermore Valley has donated $26,300 to Axis Community Health to support its new Livermore clinic.

Axis CEO Liz Perez-Howe said the contribution “will play a pivotal role in propelling Axis's expansion of our comprehensive dental, medical, and behavioral health services, leading to a healthier and more resilient Tri-Valley. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club for their unwavering dedication and commitment to effecting positive change within our community.”