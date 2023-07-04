The Rotary Club of Livermore Valley has donated $26,300 to Axis Community Health to support its new Livermore clinic.
Axis CEO Liz Perez-Howe said the contribution “will play a pivotal role in propelling Axis's expansion of our comprehensive dental, medical, and behavioral health services, leading to a healthier and more resilient Tri-Valley. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club for their unwavering dedication and commitment to effecting positive change within our community.”
Earlier this year, District 1 County Supervisor David Haubert awarded $25,000 to each of the 10 Rotary clubs in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, and Fremont from the county's share of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), designed to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Haubert directed the Rotary clubs to use the grants to support programs that aid the homeless, youth, or an underserved part of the community.
Rotary Club of Livermore Valley President Kevin McCallum said his members decided that Axis Community Health “serves those most in need in our community and truly fulfills the intent of ARPA.”
McCallum said the club added $1,300 to the check it presented to Axis to cover the projected cost of start-up supplies for three dental offices planned for the new Livermore clinic. Axis is expected to begin site renovations this month for the clinic on Second Street.
The nonprofit healthcare provider also operates facilities in Pleasanton and Dublin.