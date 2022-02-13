Crab Feed

The Rotary Club of Livermore will hold its 66th annual Crab Feed fundraiser on Friday, March 18, at the Aahmes Shrine Event Center in Livermore.

The menu will include all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, a hot pasta side dish, house salad, garlic bread, and cheesecake. Wine, mixed drinks, and soft drinks will be available. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be both live and silent auctions. Stagecoach, a Southern country and classic rock band, will provide entertainment, with dancing starting at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund the Rotary Club’s scholarships and community service projects.

Tickets are $70 per person for a table of eight, which includes two bottles of wine. Individual tickets are $75 per person. To purchase tickets, call 925-315-1475. Proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test will be required for entry to the event center at 170 Lindbergh Ave.