The Rotary Club of Livermore will hold its 66th annual Crab Feed fundraiser on Friday, March 18, at the Aahmes Shrine Event Center in Livermore.
The menu will include all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, a hot pasta side dish, house salad, garlic bread, and cheesecake. Wine, mixed drinks, and soft drinks will be available. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be both live and silent auctions. Stagecoach, a Southern country and classic rock band, will provide entertainment, with dancing starting at 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund the Rotary Club’s scholarships and community service projects.
Tickets are $70 per person for a table of eight, which includes two bottles of wine. Individual tickets are $75 per person. To purchase tickets, call 925-315-1475. Proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test will be required for entry to the event center at 170 Lindbergh Ave.