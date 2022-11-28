In keeping with its annual Thanksgiving tradition, this past Saturday the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley donated turkeys and grocery gift cards to Livermore families whose children attend CAPE Head Start Preschool.
“This year we were able to give to every family who requested help, 57 in all. What a blessing to have the opportunity to contribute to their Thanksgiving. This holiday is all about sharing a meal with loved ones, and to be able to help them is an honor,” said Rotarian Sherri Simoni, Coordinator of the Annual Turkey Giveaway.